German climate change activists glue hands to floor, complain about not being provided buckets to defecate in

A group of environmental protesters in Germany who are determined to prevent automakers from producing vehicles glued themselves to the floor of the Porsche pavilion at Volkswagen’s Autostadt museum in Wolfsberg, Germany.

The Autostadt is a place car enthusiasts visit to check out Volkswagen’s historic vehicles, as well as some of its concept cars, and features cars from other auto manufacturers as part of its display, Auto Evolution reported.

As reported by the publication, environmental activists chose this site on Wednesday evening to raise awareness about the so-called “climate emergency” by gluing their hands to the pavilion floor.

The group of men, who self-identify as scientists, argue that Volkswagen must put an effort into fighting climate change and claim that the car company plays a massive role in the climate battle, as the world’s second-largest car producer.

Auto Evolution reported:

One of the activists, named Gianluca Grimalda, glued himself to the Autostadt floor and decided to also go on a hunger strike. He said in a Twitter video that 12% of the CO2 emissions come from the car sector and pointed out that a change needs to happen. Grimalda spoke for the entire group and argued that there is a real link between CO2 emissions and rising global temperatures. He says decarbonization is important, and it must happen as fast as possible because the target for net-zero greenhouse gas emissions set through Roadmap 2050 is too far off to have a meaningful impact.

Together with 15 other members of @ScientistRebel1 I have occupied the Porsche pavillion at @Autostadt, 9 of us glued to the floor and some of us on hunger strike until our demands to decarbonise the German transport sector are met👉 https://t.co/Y5uo5IicXb @ClimateHuman pic.twitter.com/SUxUy5Q5uq — gianluca grimalda (@GGrimalda) October 19, 2022

Posting on Twitter, Grimalda complained that even though Volkswagen provided the activists with meals so they wouldn’t starve, the company refused a request to provide the protesters with a bowl “to urinate and defecate in a decent manner” whilst glued.

The activists also complained that the company turned off the heating after staff had left the building at the end of the work day.

.@VW told us that they supported our right to protest, but they refused our request to provide us with a bowl to urinate and defecate in a decent manner while we are glued, and have turned off the heating. People in support can't get out of the building. 2/ pic.twitter.com/YZuuiww5Q4 — gianluca grimalda (@GGrimalda) October 19, 2022

The stunt prompted numerous social media commentators, including Daily Wire founder Ben Shapiro, to mock the climate activists.

“Perhaps you should have thought about bringing your own piss pot before gluing yourself to the floor, you blithering idiot,” said Shapiro.

Perhaps you should have thought of bringing your pisspot before you glued yourself to the floor, you blithering idiot https://t.co/jiMMSFHY4k — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 20, 2022

“Sh*t on the floor. No one said life was easy,” commented podcaster Tim Pool.