German EU MEP Christine Anderson launches Canadian tour

The Gunn Show was joined by German EU Member of Parliament Christine Anderson who spoke to Sheila about her new Canadian tour, Greta being arrested in Germany at a coal mine, the state of civil liberties across the world, and what she thinks of Canadian truckers.

  • By Rebel News
  • January 20, 2023
  • News Analysis

This episode originally aired on January 18, 2023.
The MEP representing the Alternative for Germany (AFD) Party isn't afraid to hold the powerful to account on behalf of the people.

Anderson calls out hypocrisy where she finds it, even when her target is well-liked by the mainstream media.

Trudeau has drawn the ire of Anderson for his treatment of peaceful Canadians who opposed his vaccine mandate and covid restrictions.

And she is taking vaccine manufacturers to task.

Christine Anderson joins me tonight to discuss her new tour, Greta being arrested in Germany at a coal mine, the state of civil liberties across the world, and what she thinks of Canadian truckers.

 

