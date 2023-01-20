German EU MEP Christine Anderson launches Canadian tour

To see new, ad-free episodes of The Gunn Show, which airs Wed @ 9pm ET | 7pm MT , become a subscriber to RebelNews+.

This episode originally aired on January 18, 2023.

The MEP representing the Alternative for Germany (AFD) Party isn't afraid to hold the powerful to account on behalf of the people.

It’s happening!



Details of MEP Christine Anderson’s upcoming Canadian “Strong and Free” tour can be found here. https://t.co/PV5BQe5pzY pic.twitter.com/CVUUpk9jFb — The Real Andy Lee Show (@RealAndyLeeShow) December 15, 2022

I stand with Jordon B. Peterson - DO YOU?



This time the "morally righteous" are lashing out at @jordanbpeterson:



He is to either undergo 're-education' or will lose his license as a psychologist.



TIME TO STAND UP - DO IT TODAY! 👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/PumnVy5JeJ — Christine Anderson (@AndersonAfDMdEP) January 11, 2023

Anderson calls out hypocrisy where she finds it, even when her target is well-liked by the mainstream media.

“Mr. Trudeau, you are a disgrace for any democracy. Please spare us your presence.” Trudeau gets roasted AGAIN. This time by MEP Christine Anderson pic.twitter.com/jX7ppeBqVs — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) March 24, 2022

Trudeau has drawn the ire of Anderson for his treatment of peaceful Canadians who opposed his vaccine mandate and covid restrictions.

Christine Anderson is one of the many MEPs that had something to say about Trudeau's speech about democracy in Brussels.



FULL REPORT from @ThevoiceAlexa: https://t.co/Bf6V8BbNOR pic.twitter.com/x18rvxU0Rr — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 5, 2022

And she is taking vaccine manufacturers to task.

.@IamBrookJackson filed law suit against Pfizer in 01/21 - 2 yrs ago!



And yet hardly any coverage of it in MSM.



I hope this law suit answers my question raised in COVI committee: Who lied? Did BigPharma lie to govts or did govts lie to the people?https://t.co/JJkagUEL8R https://t.co/1ghNWyaFGD pic.twitter.com/QZZZSJMymj — Christine Anderson (@AndersonAfDMdEP) December 19, 2022

Christine Anderson joins me tonight to discuss her new tour, Greta being arrested in Germany at a coal mine, the state of civil liberties across the world, and what she thinks of Canadian truckers.