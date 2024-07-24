Germany carries out raids and bans group linked to Iran, Hezbollah

Daniel Bockwoldt/dpa via AP

Organizations accused of working closely with Iran were banned by the German government on Wednesday. More than 50 properties connected to the organizations were raided throughout the country, including a large mosque in Hamburg.

The ban on the Islamic Center of Hamburg (IZH) and five sub organizations around Germany came after several searches were conducted in November, reports the Associated Press.

Interior Minister Nancy Faeser stated that evidence collected during the investigation "confirmed the serious suspicions to such a degree that we ordered the ban today."

The IZH “promotes an Islamist-extremist, totalitarian ideology in Germany,” while it and its suborganizations “also support the terrorists of Hezbollah and spread aggressive antisemitism,” a statement from Faeser said.

The statement continued to say that “as the direct representative of Iran’s ‘Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution,’ the IZH disseminates the ideology of the Islamic Revolution in an aggressive and militant way and seeks to bring about such a revolution in the Federal Republic of Germany.”

The IZH has been a subject of controversy for some time and has been under observation by German intelligence since at least 2023, when it said that it was Iran’s most important representative in Germany outside of the Iranian embassy.

The report said that there were no reliable figures for members or supporters of the group, which was founded in 1962 and has faced calls for a ban for years.

In response to the closure, Iran’s Foreign Ministry summoned Germany’s ambassador to Tehran, Hans-Udo Muzel, according to the official IRNA news agency.

Majid Nili Ahmadabadi, a director at the ministry, “strongly objected” to the ban and said that it was contrary to “basic principles of human rights.”

Germany’s Interior Ministry announced that the ban will result in the closure of four Shiite mosques in the country, with the IZH’s assets being confiscated. The ministry estimated that there are between 150 and 200 Shiite congregations in Germany and emphasized that the action was not targeting a religion.