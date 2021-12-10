'Give a good vibe': Hundreds gather outside Quebec legislature for 'meditation protest'

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

It was a special day today — a demonstration like no other took place in front of Quebec's parliament in Quebec City.

Several hundred people had gathered. Accompanied by the sound of native music, people were on scene to meditate and channel positive energies together, and to elevate their mindset with one another.

Coffee, hot chocolate, and soup were available, since the day was particularly cold. People took the opportunity to hug each other and went wild to the music's rhythm.

I started by asking those in attendance what made them come that day. I then asked them if they thought the energies released during the day would have a positive impact on future political decisions. Finally, I wanted to know what their predictions were for the public health measures that will be put in place this holiday season.

What do you think?