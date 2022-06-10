Global Affairs billed $271,000 to attend UN climate conference

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Global Affairs Canada billed taxpayers a whopping $271,000 to attend the United Nations COP26 climate conference last year.

The tab for the November United Nations summit in Glasgow came in at over double that of Environment and Climate Change Canada. The $271,000 cost included $34,000 on chauffeured cars.

Because that's how you deal with a climate crisis!

According to Blacklock's, the hypocrisy infected the Climate Ministry, which billed taxpayers a total of $101,712 in travel to the Scottish symposium of weather worry-warts.

Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault and five staff billed more than $100,000 to attend a United Nations climate conference, newly-released records show. Air fare for the six cost more than $37,000 including $11,246 for Guilbeault, who called for urgent action on climate change: “We need more environmentalists in the House.”

