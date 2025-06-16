Global Affairs Canada shuts out independent media from Trump-Carney G7 meeting

Rebel News was blocked from covering the biggest moment of the G7 Summit—a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Mark Carney—after Global Affairs quietly changed the rules at the last minute.

An initial email from Global Affairs at 8:14 a.m. said the 9 a.m. bilateral meeting in Kananaskis was "open to all media." But with accredited journalists based in Banff or Calgary—each nearly an hour away—it was already a logistical impossibility for most to attend.

Then came the bait-and-switch.

A follow-up email quietly reversed course, stating the event was now pooled media only—meaning access was limited to government-approved outlets like CBC, Reuters, and BBC. Independent media, despite being fully accredited and legally cleared to attend, were shut out.

Trump's visit to Alberta comes amid growing talk of Western separatism—even of Alberta joining the U.S.—a topic the Liberal government likely didn’t want raised during a high-profile press event.

Whether this was deliberate suppression or bureaucratic bungling, the result was the same: no accountability, no transparency—just another tightly controlled photo op for state-funded and state-controlled media.

Follow along with Rebel News' fully independent coverage at G7Reports.com.