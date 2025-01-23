Globalists gather in Davos as Trump revives American nationalism

As the 'elites' gather in Davos, Switzerland at this year's World Economic Forum, President Donald Trump is looking to spark a new era of American greatness.

Rebel News
  January 23, 2025   |   News Analysis

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra was on the ground in Davos, Switzerland at this year's World Economic Forum annual meeting following Donald Trump's inauguration in Washington, D.C.

Ezra contrasted the feeling of nationalism around Washington, D.C, during Trump's inauguration with the globalist atmosphere in Davos.

While D.C. is now at the centre of the rebellion against globalism, environmentalism, socialism, and wokeism, the gathering of the 'elites' at the WEF could be described as the opposite.

"I'm standing in front of the Blackrock Pavilion, [where] you can see these perfectly polished Mercedes vehicles," Ezra said. "Blackrock, as you know, is the enormous asset manager [with] trillions of dollars under [its] management."

"Larry Fink is their boss," he continued. "You might think that's a super capitalist, a Donald Trump kind of guy. You're wrong."

Ezra explained how Fink and other "masters of the universe" use their power to corrupt companies that they hold stakes in by insisting on implementing ESG policies (environmental, social, and governance).

"You might think these massive corporations are capitalist running dogs, but actually they're socialists," he said. "Just like George Soros... [who] I think it's fair to say is a communist and a 'one world' governmentologist."

The Rebel News boss described why the WEF's secretive meetings provide a 'safe space' for the globalist 'elites' in Davos.

"Here at Davos, you'll have meetings behind closed doors with people from different countries, none of whom have an elected mandate, and they'll sort of hammer out policy ideas, and ideologies and philosophies," he said.

Ezra confronted Fink while he was strolling down the street in Davos accompanied by security guards, although the BlackRock CEO refused to answer questions.

