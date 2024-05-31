Globalists gather in Geneva to plan new pandemic treaty

By The Wellness Company Spike Support SPONSORED: Help protect you and your family against the effects of COVID, vaccines, and shedding with the revolutionary Spike Support Formula. Buy Now!

We just landed in Geneva, Switzerland, and are reporting to you from outside the United Nations' office here. We've come here because this is where an international body is attempting to rewrite Canadian law — let me explain.

The World Health Organization is a part of the United Nations. It's director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, effectively ordered the world to lockdown because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Theresa Tam, Canada's public health officer, was part of the WHO's committees that helped throw the world into that lockdown chaos.

Well, Theresa Tam is back. She's here with people from around the world — none of them elected — to pass a pandemic treaty. It's like the COVID-19 pandemic was a test drive; some things they got wrong, some things they got right. They want to codify this in a treaty so that when the next one comes — and they say there will be a next one — they can snap in a global response.

And that response is drafted here at the United Nations, not back home in Ottawa or London or Canberra or Washington.

You may have seen headlines that countries of the world couldn't agree on the text of the treaty, and you may have thought: oh good, we dodged a bullet. Who are you kidding? They're still working away on this, just like the global warming summits where, year after year, they chip away at our national sovereignty.

They are not done; they would love to meet again in a year. You thought our leaders like Justin Trudeau and Theresa Tam were bad during COVID-19? Imagine how much worse they'll be with a pandemic treaty behind them, with a law that is drafted here in Geneva — not debated and drafted in Canada's Parliament. Instead, it's driven by foreign interests, including Big Pharma companies who bankroll the World Health Organization.

That's why we're here. This is globalism at its worst. We'll have much more to report in the coming days, including a trip we're planning across the border into France, where they're planning a Freedom Convoy trucker-style protest of the WHO's event.

Stay tuned for more updates from Switzerland as we cover this globalist gathering, visit NoPandemicTreaty.com.