GM sends home over 200 workers for Trudeau visit fearing backlash
'No reason was given, just that all of these trades people were suddenly deemed to be persona non grata, at least for the Monday press conference event,' said David Menzies.
On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies discussed how General Motors' management allegedly sent home over 200 workers prior to Trudeau's visit to their Ingersoll, Ont. facility over fears there could be backlash from employees.
As stated by David, "Now the crux of the matter regarding that one-day layoff of electricians and carpenters and assorted other real men and women building things with their hands was this: Trudeau's handlers were terrified that Justin would be targeted, you know, with a middle finger or someone might heckle him or someone might unfurl one of those infamous 'F*** Trudeau' flags. Oh, we can't have that can we?"
David went on to say, "Justin is very sensitive, you know. So in order to protect Justin's uber-sensitive eyes and ears, GM management actually sent home more than 200 hardworking Canadians on that Monday merely on the suspicion that somebody might misbehave."
