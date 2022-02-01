GoFundMe FREEZES Australian Convoy fundraiser

GoFundMe cancel culture has struck again with the Australian version of the Freedom Convoy finding their fundraiser frozen. ‘Convoy to Canberra’ had raised just over $180,000 on their ‘Oz to Canberra Convoy Official’ GoFundMe campaign through upwards of 2,700 separate donations before the funds were put on hold. Their goal is $300,000.

Anonymous organiser 'Ironbark Thunderbolt', who is conducting the event on behalf of James Greer, is been locked out of the funds until more information is provided.

A spokesperson from GoFundMe issued a reply to the move, stating that, “The funds will be held safely until the organiser completes the verification process, and is able to provide documentation to our team about how the funds will be distributed, this is part of our standard process to ensure the protection of all donors.”

The GoFundMe site already contains information about the intended fate of the funds raised, but the following is not considered detailed enough for the website to approve.

“Money will be withdrawn into James’ [Greer] account and the team will gather receipts and information from those in need for reimbursement of transfer. Transfers will then be made directly to the people in need. Our lawful team are happy to deal with any discrepancies. I know GoFundMe have a bad reputation currently, however I am sure they will come to the party.” GoFundMe also temporarily froze funds for the Canadian Freedom Convoy 2022 campaign organised by Tamara Lich and B. J. Dichter which has collected a staggering $9,616,700. Those donations were released after a storm of criticism was levelled at GoFundMe. “We are asking for Donations to help with the costs of fuel first, and hopefully food and lodgings to help ease the pressures of this arduous task.”

Over 50,000 trucks partook in the Canadian convoy making it the largest truck convoy in history. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau went into hiding before the convoy arrived in Ottawa.

The Australian ‘2022 Official Convoy to Canberra’ Facebook page has over more than 160,000 members in the public group. While the physical truck protest was nowhere near the same size as its Canadian cousin, there is certainly more rebellious energy among the trucker community than was seen in the #IStandWithTruckies hashtag in August 2021.