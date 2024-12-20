Gordon G. Chang on the future of U.S.-China relations, New Jersey drone mystery

SPONSOR | With the woke banks on one side and cookie-cutter, multi-national wealth managers on the other, it can seem like the conservative Canadian is out of options. Call Rocklinc Investment Partners, Canada’s premier conservative money manager: www.RockLinc.com

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, author Gordon G. Chang discussed the future of U.S.-China relations under President-elect Trump and the ongoing drone mystery in the New Jersey area.

Trump's press secretary reportedly confirmed that the president-elect has invited President Xi Jinping to attend his inauguration in January, however it is currently unclear if the Chinese president plans to attend the event.

Chang explained why he thinks it's unlikely Xi Jinping will take up Trump's offer and make the trip to Washington, D.C. for the inauguration.

"It's pretty unlikely, because this would be China's leader, who believes that he is now in charge of the world, who thinks the United States is in terminal decline, going to a ceremony honouring the peaceful transfer in a democracy," he said.

"And of course the Communist Party has taxed not only the United States, but it attacks the concept of democracy in general, so it would be a very difficult thing for Xi Jinping" Chang added.

Gordon G. Chang (@GordonGChang) joins The @EzraLevant Show, where he says that under President Xi Jinping's leadership, an aggressive Chinese Communist Party is "just looking for a fight."



Visit Rebel News for more on this story: https://t.co/1Of0xufm8t pic.twitter.com/PBLH1pTyEB — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) August 21, 2024

Chang also spoke about the unexplained drone sightings in the New Jersey and New York areas, warning there could be something sinister behind their usage. "There's a lot of speculation, and much of it is ominous," he said.

Chang went on: "As a matter of fact, just for example, the Pentagon says that these drones are domestic. If they're domestic, I'm much more worried, because it appears that there probably is some sort of federal operation over New Jersey, and it could very well be sniffing, which is the military term, they could be sniffing for radiation."

The U.S. government hasn't released any concrete information about the origin of the drones, however Trump stated at a recent press conference that "the government knows what is happening."