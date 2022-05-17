Governing bodies unconcerned about widely shared, flawed data on COVID transmission

By Tamara Ugolini PETITION: Let Kids Camp Tim Hortons Foundation Camps will require all campers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before attending their camps. If you agree that they should let teens camp regardless of vaccination status, please sign the petition on this page. 22,689 signatures

Goal: 30,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

In this third report, I feature the responses received from governing bodies after a flawed modelling paper went viral a few weeks ago.

The “study” was co-authored by David N. Fisman, Afia Amoako and Ashleigh R. Tuite and peer-reviewed by the Canadian Medical Association Journal (CMAJ) and spread in mainstream media like a seasonal respiratory virus.

You can view my first report highlighting the conflicts of interest and junk science here, and subsequent interview with Dr. Bryam Bridle from an immunological perspective here.

Posing media inquiries, I contacted Kim Barnhardt from the CMAJ who prompted Dr. Kirsten Patrick, Editor-in-Chief, to respond.

I contacted Fisman’s employer, the Dalla Lana School of Public Health, his regulatory body, the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO), the Ontario Medical Association (OMA) and the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada (RCPSC).

The basis of my questions was clear.

For the journal:

What review process took place to verify the methodology used and findings asserted in the above mentioned article? What protocols are in place to correct falsehoods? Will this paper remain published as is? Why or why not?

And for the governing bodies/employers:

What protocols are in place to initiate an investigation of physicians accused of publishing misleading scientific information? How does the [governing body] uphold public trust by correcting falsehoods or reprimanding physicians engaged in public misconduct?

The largest runaround ensued between myself and Shae Greenfield, the Senior Communications Advisor at the CPSO.

That is the same regulatory body that has threatened physicians into silence and compliance with statements on Public Health “Misinformation”. It has bullied, threatened and coerced doctors trying to uphold their patients’ medical privacy; an organization that “believes questioning the value of vaccinations or countering public health best practices during COVID-19 represents a risk to the public and is not acceptable behaviour.” They have meddled in the medical practice of physicians throughout the pandemic who were simply trying to advocate for and save patients’ lives and have investigated those granting exemptions from universal masking or indiscriminate injecting.

I guess the CPSO only investigates physicians who they think are spreading public health misinformation and granting too many mask exemptions. And peer reviewing is confidential, apparently, but they demand to know who the critics are outside of the review process.