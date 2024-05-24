Government backpedals on B.C. fishery closure after grassroots pushback

By David Menzies Stand With David Menzies! David Menzies is being intimidated, falsely arrested, and harassed in a repeated effort. It needs to stop and we're fighting back. Support our legal fight E-transfer (Canada):

A small-but-mighty group of fishing advocates are celebrating a win for the freedom to fish after the Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) backed down on its plans to close area 20, a crucial section of Port Renfrew’s salmon fishery.

Last month, Rebel News reported how a grassroots group of recreational fishermen teamed up to raise awareness about why the DFO’s decision to halt sport fishing in area 20 of the southwest Vancouver Island would be economically devastating to the community.

Look how significant of an area the government is proposing to close off to Port Renfrew’s Recreational fishers.



The claim: It will protect foraging for Southern Resident Killer Whales.



Fishermen say it will devastate the community’s economy & Chinook salmon is plentiful. pic.twitter.com/vDIp81kTkm — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) April 18, 2024

Furthermore, such advocates believed the DFO’s reasoning for doing so — to protect the foraging of "at-risk" southern resident killer whales — was politically driven and based on outdated science that appeases environmental groups instead of adequately addressing key challenges to the orcas.

In today’s report, I interview Wayne Friesen, the chair of the B.C. Recreational Fishing Association, and association member Mark Roberts about the win and their plans to prevent future unwarranted static closures.