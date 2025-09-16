Government confirms $1.7 billion collected in counter-tariffs since March

The federal government says it has collected approximately $1.7 billion in counter-tariffs since the measures came into effect on March 4, 2025. The figure, provided in response to a written order paper question from Conservative MP Brad Vis, covers collections up to May 30 and is net of remissions and other relief programs.

The counter-tariffs were imposed on imports from the United States, but the government admitted it cannot say how much of that money came specifically from small businesses. The Canada Border Services Agency does not track tariff revenues by business size.

In its response, Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne said Ottawa has pledged to use the tariff revenues to support affected Canadians and firms, including small and medium-sized businesses. Measures cited include:

$500 million in loans and advisory services through the Business Development Bank of Canada.

in loans and advisory services through the Business Development Bank of Canada. Increased funding for regional development agencies.

Access to the Employment Insurance Work-Sharing Program to avoid layoffs.

to avoid layoffs. A $5 billion Trade Impact Program through Export Development Canada to help exporters adjust to U.S. tariffs.

through Export Development Canada to help exporters adjust to U.S. tariffs. $1 billion in new financing through Farm Credit Canada for agriculture and food producers.