Government employee scams taxpayers for $230K, gets slap on the wrist

Marc Primeau, a former employee at Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED), used his government position to line his own pockets with $231,663.48. Primeau, fired in 2019, just received a 24-month conditional sentence, essentially letting him walk free.

From February 2016 to September 2018, Primeau manipulated his position at ISED to steer an astonishing 72 sole-source contracts and six additional purchase orders to Access Security Logistix (ASL), a company he fully owned.

Primeau was signing contracts with himself, funneling money straight out of the public purse and into his own bank account. When the scheme was discovered, Primeau was fired in February 2019, and the RCMP was brought in to investigate.

After pleading guilty to a single charge of breach of trust — and having other charges dropped — Primeau agreed to pay back $90,000 in restitution, a drop in the bucket compared to the total amount funnelled through his scheme.

Superintendent Jeremie Landry of the RCMP’s Sensitive and International Investigations Unit issued a statement saying, "The RCMP is committed to acting with integrity. This investigation demonstrates that we are committed to keeping our nation safe, by protecting the integrity of the federal government and preventing the abuse of tax payers' dollars."

Marc Primeau isn’t the only one making a quick buck off the backs of Canadian taxpayers.

It's no wonder these crooks can get away with it.



Catherine Poulin, ADM of Departmental Oversight in Procurement, can't say how many departments have been ripped off by contract fraudsters or by how much.



(previous testimony at committee found it close to $5 million)

Another contractor, Clara Visser of Ottawa, was arrested on July 9 for allegedly overbilling the government by $250,000 in just 18 months. And it doesn’t stop there — fraud rings within the Department of Public Works have been bleeding taxpayers dry for millions more, according to Minister Jean-Yves Duclos.

Conservatives have called PSPC officials to testify on the RCMP's charges against Clara Visser, a federal consultant who allegedly defrauded several government departments of $250,000.



Catherine Poulin, Assistant Deputy Minister of Department Oversight, appeared before the committee.

Minister Duclos tried to put on a brave face, telling reporters on March 20, “Fraud undermines our ability to ensure value for money on behalf of Canadians.” He promised that departments will “continue to proactively detect and investigate all suspicions of fraud.”

FEDERAL BUREAUCRAT IN CHARGE OF DEPARTMENTAL OVERSIGHT TESTIFIES:



There have been four cases of fraudulent federal contracting billing referred to the RCMP since 2022.

$5 million in fraudulent billings involving three IT subcontractors had to be referred to the RCMP, with another “five to ten more cases” under investigation.