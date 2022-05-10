Government is spending $3.5 million on gun violence ad campaign

The Canadian Press / Nathan Denette

Rebel News Store Purchase some truckers' convoy merch today at the Rebel News Store. BUY NOW

Public Safety Canada has released details on the costs and contractors hired to create, run and analyze media campaigns to to “reduce gun violence.”

Details of the campaign were disclosed on May 9 in response to an order paper question submitted by Conservative MP Blaine Calkins (Red Deer–Lacombe).

Here's what MP Calkins asked:

With regard to the government’s current advertising campaign to reduce gun violence:

(a) how much is the campaign spending on (i) radio, (ii) television, (iii) online, including social media, (iv) other forms of advertising;

(b) how much was spent developing the ads for each part of (a);

(c) what is the (i) start, (ii) end dates of each part of the advertising campaign, broken down by platform; and

(d) what are the details of all contracts related to the campaign, including, for each, (i) the vendor, (ii) the amount or value, (iii) the description of goods or services provided, (iv) whether the contract was sole-sourced?

In the responses, available below, Public Safety Canada disclosed approximately $3.5-million in spending as part of their advertising campaign on gun violence:

(i) the vendor (ii) the amount or value (iii) the description of goods or services provided (iv) whether the contract was solesourced Banfield-Seguin Ltd. $338,000.00 Campaign strategy and creative assets development and production for

marketing and advertising-related tactics. No Cossette Media $3,113,770.00 Media planning and buying. No EKOS Research Associates Inc $48,620.70 Pre-campaign and post-campaign surveys (ACET) No

Clients of Banfield-Seguin Ltd. include Health Canada, Durex, the Royal Canadian Legion, Innovative Medicines Canada and Carleton University.

Cossette Media, previously named the Agency of Record for Public Works Canada, was found to have been contracted as part of a $17-million advertising campaign promoting the Liberal government's COVID alert app.

The president of EKOS is the Liberal-friendly, Poilievre-threatening Frank Graves.

Rebel News reported this week that the Liberal government quietly introduced new firearms laws which will come into force on May 18, 2022.

READ THE ORDER PAPER QUESTION RESPONSE HERE: