Government refuses to say if diplomats have been ejected over foreign election interference

The non-answer from the feds was in response to an older paper question posed by former Conservative Leader and current MP for the Saskatchewan riding of Regina-Qu'Appelle, Andrew Scheer.

Scheer asked:

With regard to foreign diplomats interfering in Canadian elections, since January 1, 2016: how many foreign diplomats have been expelled or had their credentials revoked as a result of interference or suspected interference in Canadian elections, broken down by year and by the country represented by the diplomat?

Former Liberal MP - now independent- for Don Valley North, Han Dong has been accused of being the beneficiary of illegal Chinese state influence in his nomination election.

JUSTIN TRUDEAU: Fire Liberal MP Han Dong!



Help fund our billboard truck calling on Justin Trudeau to fire Liberal MP Han Dong!



PETITION: https://t.co/KpV1WD809u. pic.twitter.com/66UpCzt7qt — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) March 6, 2023

Dong has launched a lawsuit against Global News, alleging the allegations are unfounded and based on a flawed English translation of a Chinese conversation.

PM Trudeau says questioning if his Liberal MP Han Dong, was helped by China to get elected, is racist. Plays down the CSIS leaks that say otherwise.



"democracy needs to be protected in an abstract way" pic.twitter.com/UHIaVdFO6x — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) February 27, 2023

Dong, a Liberal backbencher, said his frequent communications with high-level Chinese state diplomats were routine practice.

MP @handongontario in court filing admits to at least a dozen confidential phone calls with Chinese diplomats including @ChinaEmbOttawa Ambassador. Dong called it “common practice” for any MP. https://t.co/S12Gvm77BL #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/36Z9Ej7p1t — Holly Doan (@hollyanndoan) April 24, 2023

Prime Minister Trudeau has denied reports that he was informed of the potential CCP-meddling in Dong's riding by CSIS officials.

"The cat is finally out of the bag. Justin Trudeau was indeed informed during the 2019 election campaign of CSIS concerns regarding Han Dong, his candidate in the Toronto area.” https://t.co/P8WOC1367H #cdnpoli — Norman Spector (@nspector4) April 26, 2023

The response on behalf of the Foreign Affairs Ministry did not disclose if any foreign agents had been ejected from Canada on accusations of election meddling. Foreign Affairs, instead, reiterated the reasons the department did not have to publicly disclose that data:

Canada expects all foreign representatives to exercise their functions in keeping with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, or VCDR, and the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, or VCCR, including respecting applicable Canadian laws and regulations and avoiding interference in internal affairs. The context for a decision to declare a foreign representative persona non grata, under either article 9 of the VCDR or article 23 of the VCCR, varies from case to case, and each decision would be based on specific circumstances. The Vienna conventions provide that the receiving state, which is Canada, does not have to explain its decision to the sending state. In order to protect this prerogative, data with respect to the concerns giving rise to persona non grata declarations cannot be disclosed

The Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation's president and board of directors have resigned, citing the charity's entanglement in the foreign interference controversy. https://t.co/bPN2aFpqjG — CBC News (@CBCNews) April 11, 2023

The Trudeau family foundation was the recipient of a $200k donation from a CCP-linked Chinese billionaire.

David Johnston has a conflict of interest and can’t in good faith take on an role investigating politicians in China or Canada — both of whom he was entwined with. He knows that. ⁦@JustinTrudeau⁩ should have known. pic.twitter.com/utdJpAIAVt — Joe Warmington (@joe_warmington) March 16, 2023

The special rapporteur appointed by the Liberals to independently investigate claims of Chinese influence, former Governor General David Johnston, is a long-time friend of the Trudeau family.

