Government refuses to say if diplomats have been ejected over foreign election interference

Liberal MP Han Dong has launched a lawsuit against Global News, alleging the allegations are unfounded and based on a flawed English translation of a Chinese conversation.

Government refuses to say if diplomats have been ejected over foreign election interference
Remove Ads

The non-answer from the feds was in response to an older paper question posed by former Conservative Leader and current MP for the Saskatchewan riding of Regina-Qu'Appelle, Andrew Scheer.

Scheer asked:

With regard to foreign diplomats interfering in Canadian elections, since January 1, 2016: how many foreign diplomats have been expelled or had their credentials revoked as a result of interference or suspected interference in Canadian elections, broken down by year and by the country represented by the diplomat?

Former Liberal MP - now independent- for Don Valley North, Han Dong has been accused of being the beneficiary of illegal Chinese state influence in his nomination election.

Dong has launched a lawsuit against Global News, alleging the allegations are unfounded and based on a flawed English translation of a Chinese conversation.

Dong, a Liberal backbencher, said his frequent communications with high-level Chinese state diplomats were routine practice.

Prime Minister Trudeau has denied reports that he was informed of the potential CCP-meddling in Dong's riding by CSIS officials.

The response on behalf of the Foreign Affairs Ministry did not disclose if any foreign agents had been ejected from Canada on accusations of election meddling. Foreign Affairs, instead, reiterated the reasons the department did not have to publicly disclose that data:

Canada expects all foreign representatives to exercise their functions in keeping with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, or VCDR, and the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, or VCCR, including respecting applicable Canadian laws and regulations and avoiding interference in internal affairs.

The context for a decision to declare a foreign representative persona non grata, under either article 9 of the VCDR or article 23 of the VCCR, varies from case to case, and each decision would be based on specific circumstances.

The Vienna conventions provide that the receiving state, which is Canada, does not have to explain its decision to the sending state.

In order to protect this prerogative, data with respect to the concerns giving rise to persona non grata declarations cannot be disclosed

The Trudeau family foundation was the recipient of a $200k donation from a CCP-linked Chinese billionaire.

The special rapporteur appointed by the Liberals to independently investigate claims of Chinese influence, former Governor General David Johnston, is a long-time friend of the Trudeau family.

itter.com/denisebatters/status/1650539721691475974

 

Canada news andrew scheer Fire Dong
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
fire dong petition
  • By Sheila Gunn Reid

PETITION: Fire Liberal MP Han Dong!

9,858 signatures
Goal: 10,000 Signatures

Add signature

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.