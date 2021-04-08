GraceLife: RCMP add more blockades, church members set up tents to stay overnight

GraceLife Church near Edmonton, Alberta is under increased militarization, according to Rebel News reporter Sheila Gunn Reid, who is live at the scene.

In a livestream, Sheila showed firsthand the ongoing situation at the church:

There is an increased militarization of the church facility, including more blockades and more fencing

Several people have set up campers and tents and spent last night here alongside the RCMP

The police have blocked off some of the range roads

Police have installed new restricted parking signs and limited street parking to only one side, which limits the number of people who can visit

Keep checking back for more updates on GraceLife Church.