GraceLife: RCMP add more blockades, church members set up tents to stay overnight
GraceLife Church near Edmonton, Alberta is under increased militarization, according to Rebel News reporter Sheila Gunn Reid, who is live at the scene.
In a livestream, Sheila showed firsthand the ongoing situation at the church:
- There is an increased militarization of the church facility, including more blockades and more fencing
- Several people have set up campers and tents and spent last night here alongside the RCMP
- The police have blocked off some of the range roads
- Police have installed new restricted parking signs and limited street parking to only one side, which limits the number of people who can visit
Keep checking back for more updates on GraceLife Church.
