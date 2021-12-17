Rebel News Banner Ad - Rebel News Christmas Sale

Grand Prairie protesters sing O Canada in solidarity with unvaccinated patron

True patriot love was on display in Grand Prairie, Alberta.

  • By Rebel News
  • December 17, 2021

On a recent Rebel News DAILY LivestreamSheila Gunn Reid and Adam Soos discuss an incident in Grand Prairie, Alberta where protesters sung O Canada inside a mall in solidarity with an unvaccinated patron that was previously removed from the premises.

