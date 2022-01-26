Rebel News Banner Ad - Freedom Passport

Grassroots Conservatives support the trucker convoy — what about Erin O'Toole?

So many Conservatives are showing their support for the trucker convoy that it's too risky for the party to chastise them.

  • By Rebel News
  • January 26, 2022

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Andrew Lawton joined Ezra to talk about which Conservative politicians have publicly supported the trucker convoy.

A growing number of Conservative MPs have spoken out in support of the protest, while countless legacy media journalists and left-leaning politicians have labelled the movement 'far-right' or 'terrorist.

