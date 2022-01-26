Grassroots Conservatives support the trucker convoy — what about Erin O'Toole?
So many Conservatives are showing their support for the trucker convoy that it's too risky for the party to chastise them.
On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Andrew Lawton joined Ezra to talk about which Conservative politicians have publicly supported the trucker convoy.
A growing number of Conservative MPs have spoken out in support of the protest, while countless legacy media journalists and left-leaning politicians have labelled the movement 'far-right' or 'terrorist.
