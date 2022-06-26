How the Great Reset made its way from conspiracy theory into Trudeau's briefing notes

On Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed the World Economic Forum's plans "to reflect, reimagine, and reset our world." While critics of the plans have been dismissed as conspiracy theorists, world leaders and the media alike have been echoing the same language about rebuilding the world. "Once you notice their language and their plans, you can't really unsee it," Ezra noted.

This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show, which airs Monday–Friday at 8 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. MT. To see the full episode, and to gain access to all our premium shows, become a subscriber to RebelNews+.