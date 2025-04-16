Green Party disqualified from federal leaders' debates for not meeting candidate threshold

The Leaders' Debates Commission has rescinded the Green Party of Canada's invitation to participate in the upcoming federal leaders' debates, citing the party's failure to meet the required candidate threshold.

Initially invited on April 1, the Green Party was expected to run candidates in at least 90% of federal ridings—a criterion it ultimately did not fulfill.

The Commission's participation criteria stipulate that a party must satisfy at least two of the following: have at least one sitting MP, secure a minimum of 4% national support in opinion polls, and field candidates in at least 90% of ridings.

A co-leader of the Green Party calls the Leaders' Debate Commission's decision to remove them from tonight's federal leaders' debate "undemocratic" and demands to be allowed in. pic.twitter.com/FFnLtOXXnT — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 16, 2025

While the Greens met the first two conditions, they fell short on the third, nominating candidates in only 232 out of 338 ridings, approximately 69%.

The debates are scheduled for April 16 (French) and April 17 (English) in Montreal. Moderators Patrice Roy and Steve Paikin will oversee the events, which will feature leaders from the Liberal, Conservative, NDP, and Bloc Québécois parties.

Notably, the People's Party of Canada was also excluded for not meeting the established criteria.