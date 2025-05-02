Green Party leader open to being House Speaker, joining Carney's cabinet

Canada's next Parliament isn't yet officially sworn in, but Green Party Leader Elizabeth May is angling to use her party's single seat to help prop up Prime Minister Mark Carney's Liberal minority government.

On Thursday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts Tamara Ugolini and Alexa Lavoie reacted to May's comments about her desire to be Speaker of the House and openness to joining Carney's cabinet.

Given the role of the Speaker is to be a neutral arbiter during debate in the Commons, Alexa wondered how the Green Party leader could perform in such a role, given her statements how about doing “everything to block and to counter the Conservative Party” during the campaign.

“How is she possibly a person to be the Speaker of the House?” Alexa said.

Tamara said she would be “sad for Canada” if May was given such a position, describing the Green leader's cringe-inducing post-election speech as an “embarrassing.”

“Maybe Elizabeth May — you know, her track record shows — maybe she had just a few too many bubblies at the watch party,” Tamara added, recalling another infamous moment of May's.