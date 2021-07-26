Green Party suffering from identity crisis over new leader's beliefs

Help Fund New Studio Equipment Our studio equipment is six years old, and the other day it started to fail while we were live on the air! So, it's time to upgrade our equipment. Take Action

The Green Party of Canada has been making rare headlines recently due to a feud between its new leader, Annamie Paul, and the party establishment. One aspect of the feud between party brass and Paul has been over Paul's religion and support for Israel during the May conflict between Israel and Palestine.

Unlike a number of Greens, Paul, who is Jewish, supported a more nuanced approach to the complicated conflict than her party might prefer. Evidently, many in the party unequivocally support only the Palestinian side, with no room for debate or discussion.

On a recent Rebel News DAILY Livestream, hosts David Menzies and Andrew Chapados waded into this turmoil on Canada's most left-leaning federal party.

Speaking about how strange this situation in the Green Party is, particularly given the impending election, David Menzies said:

I would argue that I think maybe a lot of the Green Party membership didn't even realize when they voted for her [Annamie Paul] that she was Jewish. In terms of the identity politics poker game, I mean, she's got the ace and the king [in her hand]; she's female and she's black. That should neither be here nor there, but we know that's not true, that's how politics works. But when it was revealed that she was Jewish and pro-Israel — whoa, whoa, whoa. Then you had defections, then you had turmoil about a leadership review, now a lawsuit. And I've never seen anything like this. A party going into an election, where the party's own leader is the subject of a lawsuit to be ousted by her own party.

Rebel News DAILY Livestreams air Monday–Friday at noon ET/10 a.m. MT right here on RebelNews.com and across all of our streaming platforms.