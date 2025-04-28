Green Party withdrew candidates to prevent Conservative win

The Green Party admitted some candidates withdrew to avoid splitting the vote in their Federal Court application protesting debate disqualification.

“A small number of candidates, no more than 15, decided to withdraw their candidacy to avoid splitting the progressive vote,” Green Party lawyers wrote the Court. “All of these challenges had grave and unintended impacts on the number of successfully nominated Green Party candidates to the detriment of the Green Party.”

Parties needed 308 candidates to join the debates, according to the Leaders’ Debates Commission. The Greens initially claimed 340 nominations, but only 232 were registered by the April 7 Elections Canada deadline.

The Green Party is challenging its disqualification from televised debates on April 16 and 17, arguing that the Commission was “unreasonable” in claiming that the party “intentionally and deliberately” withdrew candidates.

Debate organizers note the Greens strategically pulled candidates in some ridings to help progressive candidates win, reported Blacklock’s. Two days prior, a Party organizer confirmed that was the case in comment to the media.

"We could clearly hear from the field that [the] local population, progressives, didn't want a Green candidate running there," Green Party Co-Leader Jonathan Pedneault said of the 15 ridings where the party dropped candidates.

He later called for the Commission “to do the honourable thing and resign.”

Green Party MP Elizabeth May expressed disbelief that Greens were excluded from televised debates for the first time in 10 years, emphasizing the significant impact debate participation has on their election results.

Party lawyers cited difficulty finding signatories for nomination papers due to hostility towards vote splitting, intimidation of volunteers, and challenges verifying signatures.

“Our MPs’ offices are fielding questions from voters who wonder if they can still vote for Green Party candidates due to the last minute reversal of the Commission’s earlier rulings, or if their Green vote will be counted,” said Party spokesperson Fabrice Lachance Nové.

The Greens are asking a federal judge to overturn the disqualification, claiming it violated their Charter rights and was unreasonable. No statement of defence has been filed as of writing.

The Greens were denied the opportunity to seek injunctive relief in Federal Court due to the leaders' debate being rescheduled two hours earlier and the party only being informed of its exclusion at 7 am that morning.

Parties must submit a list of endorsed candidates 28 days before the general election to ensure “high-quality” debate production and proper political party preparation.

They’re not required to prove their candidates have been formally nominated with Elections Canada.

The Commission is currently without a Commissioner, with Michel Cormier, the highest-ranking staff member, fulfilling the role in the interim.

“We thus wonder who is making the final decisions, who is ultimately responsible? Is it the Advisory Board? Is it Mr. Cormier? Who should be held accountable? What is the Commission’s appeal mechanism?” reads an April 18 statement from the Green Party of Canada.

“The Commission is rapidly losing all credibility as an institution that promotes democracy and fairness,” Nové said. “Canadians deserve answers.”