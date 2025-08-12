Greta Thunberg planning to join new flotilla to Gaza

After being detained and deported by Israeli officials earlier this year, Greta Thunberg says she'll be joining another flotilla heading to war-torn Gaza.

“On August 31st we are launching the biggest attempt ever to break the illegal Israeli siege over Gaza with dozens of boats sailing from Spain,” the activist shared on her Instagram page.

“We will meet dozens more on September 4th sailing from Tunisia and other ports. We are also mobilizing more than 44 countries on simultaneous demonstrations and actions to break complicity in solidarity with the Palestinian people!”

In June, Thunberg joined the “Freedom Flotilla Coalition” as the activist group — consisting of individuals from several nations, including a French member of European Parliament with Palestinian roots — attempted to enter the conflict area to deliver a small amount of aid.

Those efforts were ultimately thwarted by Israeli forces, who are enforcing a blockade of the region. After being detained, Thunberg, part of 12 activists abord the vessel, were given medical checks before being deported, according the group's legal representation.

Israel's foreign ministry labelled Thunberg's voyage as participation aboard a “selfie yacht” in response.

The climate activist, who has now picked up the Palestinian cause, will join the “Soumoud Flotilla.”

Soumoud, which translates to “steadfast” in Arabic, has also protested the war in Gaza this year. The group formed a convoy from Libya that planned to march to the area to break Israel's blockade — only to be stopped in eastern Libya, reports the New Arab.

A similar effort from another group, the Global March to Gaza, was stifled by Egyptian authorities.

Efforts to broker a ceasefire remain ongoing, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently announcing a plan to take control over Gaza City.

France, the United Kingdom and Canada have conditionally pledged to support a Palestinian state, with an official announcement expected at an upcoming United Nations summit.

The 80th session of the UN general assembly is scheduled for September 9.