GROSS: Queen's Park cenotaph defaced with 'Palestine' graffiti

There are some things that are sacred – even if one is not religious. One of those things would be a war memorial honouring those who made the ultimate sacrifice by serving their country during wartime.

So, it was downright disgusting to see the cenotaph on the north lawn of Queen’s Park in Toronto desecrated recently. Under cover of the night, some half-witted hooligan wrote the word “Palestine” on the cenotaph – less than a month away from Remembrance Day.

It does not matter where one stands regarding the Israel/Gaza conflict. A war memorial is sacred. Period. It is not to be defaced. Or altered. Or torn down. Simply put, nobody should t f--- with those who gave their lives to preserve our democracy.

But someone did just that. Why? If this was a pro-Hamas demonstrator looking to gin up support, this act is a major backfire. Only a barbarian would applaud such vandalism… then again, when it comes to rank-and-file Hamas terrorists, barbarians look like Boy Scouts given the unspeakable carnage they inflicted upon Israel on Oct. 7.

Shockingly, some 24 hours after this dirty deed, the Palestine graffiti remained. No one working for the city or the province could be bothered to clean up this filth.

When we arrived on the scene, a Canadian soldier in plain clothes was doing his best to scrub away the graffiti with a cleanser. But hours later, the word “Palestine” continued to disgrace the war memorial.

And where is the mainstream media regarding this affront, you might ask? AWOL, of course. Funny that. Remember how the media demonized the freedom convoy patriots last year in Ottawa when Trudeau’s trained seals reported that the Terry Fox statue had been “desecrated”? That descriptor pertained to the draping of a Canadian flag over the statue! By the way, during Spirit Unicorn marches in Ottawa, the rainbow flag is routinely draped over the Terry Fox statue. Of course, in the eyes of the mainstream media, this is not “desecration” but rather, diversity, equity, and inclusion. Poor Terry. This Canadian hero must be rolling in his grave…

And don’t hold your breath waiting for Ontario Premier Doug Ford to condemn this vile vandalism just north of the Ontario Legislature. That’s because the province’s foremost cherry cheesecake connoisseur doesn’t mind desecrating monuments himself. For three years now, the Sir John A. Macdonald statue on the south lawn of Queen’s Park has been boarded up in a makeshift coffin, Sir John’s head shrouded in a garbage bag. This was ostensibly done so that members of Black Lives Matter and Antifa wouldn’t get offended and try to tear down the statue.

Pathetic.