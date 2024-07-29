Guilbeault received 2022 warning about Jasper’s fire risk and took minimal action

The Canadian Press / Tijana Martin and The Canadian Press / Amber Bracken

By Sheila Gunn Reid DONATE: Help Jasper! Rebel News is crowdfunding emergency relief funds to help the wildfire-stricken people of Jasper, Alberta. 100% of these proceeds will go to disaster relief efforts and rebuilding the local community. Please chip in a donation here to help out. DONATE

Parks Canada failed to perform prescribed burns in Jasper despite warning Environment and Climate Change Canada of the obvious fire risk two years ago. Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault learned the federal agency failed to act.

“Cherished places are a priority for the Government of Canada,” Guilbeault wrote in signing a 2022 Jasper National Park Management Plan that mandated park management and controlled burns. “This new management plan for Jasper National Park supports this vision,” it said.

The 2022 Jasper plan warned that acres of whitebark pine were killed off by beetles, reported Blacklock’s Reporter. “A mountain pine beetle infestation has brought significant change to forests in Alberta including Jasper National Park with consequences for wildfire risk,” Minister Guilbeault was told.

The plan proposed “wildfire risk reduction measures around the Jasper townsite” like controlled burns of dead pine. “Prescribed fire is used to maintain and augment thinned areas and restore open forests,” it said.

Guilbeault says "years of forest management" paid off in Jasper.



30% of the town burned.



His own ministry's 2022 Jasper Park Mgmt Plan says not enough was done to clear pine beetle fuel load out of the park. Feds were warned in 2017 about potential for a catastrophe… pic.twitter.com/j7IrALmW5d — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) July 29, 2024

Pine beetles infested almost half (44%) of Jasper’s whitebark pine forest, but few steps were taken to reduce Jasper's wildfire risk, records show.

“Fire has not yet been applied for whitebark pine restoration,” said a 2022 Implementation Report. No reason was given for failing to take precautions.

Parks managers two years ago wrote they would follow up “targeted burns” with tree planting to replace dead pine, reported Blacklock’s Reporter. “It is likely 520,000 seedlings may be required,” said the Implementation Report. Yet only 18,000 seedlings were planted, with no explanation as to why.

Parks Canada has exclusive authority over Jasper’s zoning, development and all surrounding Crown lands under the Parks Act.

Minister Guilbeault appeared to deflect blame onto Parks Canada at a recent media appearance.

“In 1930, Parks Canada staff called Jasper their home. Quite a number of them,” Guilbeault said. “And to think that over those decades, we would not have deployed the resources necessary … to protect the town from a forest fire is simply not true.”

Who is responsible for the Jasper wildfire destruction?



Lorne Gunter from the Edmonton Sun joined @EzraLevant to discuss the policies and people who hold responsibility for the fires that recently burnt down Jasper, Alberta.



Ezra Levant spoke with Edmonton Sun columnist Lorne… pic.twitter.com/8oNE2QY1eG — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) July 28, 2024

The minister claimed agency staff have performed prescribed burns, cleared dead trees, and created a buffer zone around Jasper for years. “We were able to protect 70% of the town,” he said of the town. “It speaks to all of those measures we have put in place over the years.”

The total area of Jasper burned or partially burned is over 360 square kilometres, reported True North.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said 358 structures were destroyed, but no critical infrastructure such as schools and hospitals were damaged.

Parks Canada estimates that 30% of the town’s infrastructure was damaged by last week’s blaze that could burn for months, according to one official.

Among the buildings destroyed by the blaze includes the historic 96-year-old St. Mary & St. George Anglican Church.

Jasper National Park remains closed to the public and RCMP are not allowing unauthorized access to the town yet.

Rebel News attempted to reach the Alberta Premier’s Office and the Ministry of Forestry and Parks but did not receive comment at publication.

Parliament is home to five national historic sites and was designated a national park in 1907.