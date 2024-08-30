Guilbeault’s electric car fantasy: Canadians face billions in new costs

The Canadian Press / Patrick Doyle

Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault has mandated that 60% of all new passenger vehicles sold by 2030 must be electric.

According to the Budget Office, the cost of electric vehicles would need to plummet by 31% just to meet his unrealistic sales targets.

The Budget Office didn’t mince words: "The ownership cost of zero-emission vehicles relative to internal combustion engine vehicles in 2030 would need to be 31% lower," the report states.

And how does Guilbeault plan to bridge this massive price gap? His Electric Vehicle Availability Standard demands electric cars make up 20% of new vehicle sales by 2026, escalating to 60% by 2030. The Trudeau government is also planning to ban the sale of gasoline-powered vehicles altogether by 2035.

To perpetuate Ottawa’s insane war against the beneficial trace gas CO2, Climate Fraud Minister Steven Guilbeault announces that Canada will ban new cars that aren’t “zero emissions” by 2035.



The activist nutbars will ruin Canada, and they want total control over our lives. 👎 pic.twitter.com/OwB9GWPnKR — Paul Mitchell (@PaulMitchell_AB) December 7, 2023

How will Canadians pay for this? Disincentives which would result in hiking up the cost of gas-powered cars, new government subsidies for electric vehicles, or raising fuel taxes—measures that would hurt ordinary Canadians already struggling with Trudeau -induced inflation.

Guilbeault insists his mandate will save Canadians money, claiming last December that the policy would “help Canadians with the cost of living.” But this claim doesn't hold up.

According to the Department of Environment’s own Regulatory Impact Analysis, drivers could face over $17 billion in net costs from this mandate. The amendments would cost consumers $54.1 billion between 2024 and 2050, with just $36.7 billion in energy savings.

And it gets worse.

Low-income drivers, rural Canadians, and northerners are likely to suffer the most, facing higher costs and harsher conditions with limited access to EV infrastructure.

Guilbeault’s plan might make headlines, but it’s Canadians who will be left paying the price.