Gym formerly owned by Avi Yemini targeted by arsonists in suspicious blaze

A suspected arson attack ravages a fitness studio in Melbourne's south-east, formerly owned by Rebel News reporter Avi Yemini, causing chaos for residents.

  • By Rebel News
  • January 22, 2024
  • News
Fire crews successfully contained a sizable blaze that razed a fitness studio in Melbourne's south-east on Tuesday morning.

The gym, once owned and operated by Rebel News reporter Avi Yemini then known as IDF Training specialising in Krav Maga, fell victim to a suspicious fire, forcing residents to evacuate with only the clothes on their backs.

Despite efforts by Fire Rescue Victoria, the gym, now rebranded as Bayside Health and Fitness, was severely damaged. Chris Gee, assisting chief officer, lamented the inability to salvage anything from the upper floor, including gym equipment.

Avi expressed concern that the arsonists might have targeted the new owners due to his prior association with the studio.

This incident adds to a string of suspected arson attacks across Melbourne, with about 70 firefighters and 30 trucks responding to extinguish the fire, which gutted a gym on the top floor of the building.

The fire caused traffic disruptions and commuter headaches in the area. Residents were forced to evacuate, and a community advice notice has been issued for smoke in the vicinity.

Police have urged anyone with information about the fire to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at crimestoppersvic.com.au

