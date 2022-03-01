Hacked Freedom Convoy donors' personal information posted around Ottawa streets

E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

During the night between Monday and Tuesday, February 22, a person who wishes to remain anonymous contacted me to inform me that several posters concerning donors to the Freedom Convoy had been posted in the city of Ottawa, displaying donor names, the amount of the donation, as well as their address.

Since he works in this area, he observed the first posters being placed at about 1:15 a.m. in the morning. Knowing how dangerous it could be for these people, he spent over two hours removing the signs.

In all, he removed more than a dozen signs, some of which were posted at the residence of a person who had their name on the list. The concerned citizen told me that he reported the incident to two different police officers that night.

Despite this, my source told me that he was neither on the side of the convoy nor against it, although he understood the basis of the cause. I tried afterwards to know the opinion of some citizens regarding this event, but it was somewhat difficult to get in touch with them. Here is the complete report.

Durant la nuit entre lundi et du mardi 22 février, une personne qui désire rester dans l’anonymat m'a contactée afin de m’avertir que plusieurs affiches concernant les donateurs pour le convoi avaient été affichées dans la ville d'Ottawa, affichant leurs noms, le montant de donation, ainsi que leur adresse de résidence.

Puisque ce dernier travaille dans ce périmètre, il a observé les premières affiches vers 1:15 du matin. Puisqu'il sait à quel point cela pourrait être dangereux pour ces personnes, il a passé plus de deux heures à enlever ces affiches. En tout, il a enlevé plus d’une dizaine d’affiches, dont certaines d’entre elles était affichées sur le lieu même de la résidence d'une personne qui avait son nom d'inscrit sur la liste. Ce dernier m'a précisé avoir rapporté l’incident à deux différents policiers cette nuit-là.

Malgré tout, ma source m’a précisé n’être ni du côté du convoi, ni de l’autre, malgré qu’il comprenne le fondement de la cause. J’ai tenté par la suite de connaître l’avis de certains citoyens vis-à-vis cet événement, mais ce fut quelque peu difficile d’entrer en contact avec eux. Voici le reportage complet.