Hamas rockets hit Sderot, Israel, moments after Rebel News arrives

Avi Yemini, an Israel Defense Forces veteran who served in Gaza, is in Israel to report on the war. But also to report on reporting of the war against Hamas terrorists who breached the security fence on Saturday and began a wave of rape, murders, abductions, and arsons across the country.

Earlier today, several rockets landed in Sderot. Seven different homes in Sderot were directly hit, according to @Mdais. Four Israelis were seriously wounded.

Hamas continues to indiscriminately target Israeli civilians for slaughter. pic.twitter.com/UuUfhkEbkM — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) October 12, 2023

"Seven of my kids don't know any other reality... we need to squash them, we need to kill them... they are the new ISIS of the world," Sderot Mayor Alon Davidi said of Hamas moments after the rocket attack. Davidi has called on Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu to evacuate his city of 31,000.

Sderot is the front line in the fight against Hamas terrorism.

Verified video from Oct. 7 shows Palestinian gunmen firing upon a red civilian car in Sderot, Israel. It crashes. pic.twitter.com/SWyfdAA1vZ — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) October 8, 2023

One kilometre from the Gaza border, the small city was one of the first sites of brutal Hamas terror attacks last weekend. Sderot has had thousands of rockets from the Gaza Strip fall on the town in the previous two decades.

Palestinian militants commandeered an IDF vehicle and drove it back to Gaza amid cheers from the locals. Meanwhile militants continue to gun down civilians in Sderot, in southern Israel. pic.twitter.com/MxYnBTJAL9 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 7, 2023

Every bus stop in Sderot is a bomb shelter, as residents only have 15 seconds to get to safety once the sirens warn of a missile attack.

Bodies being collected in Sderot tonight. pic.twitter.com/MzQqAkhuVh — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) October 9, 2023

According to recent studies, 40 per cent of the children in Sderot have some form of PTSD, a rate three to four times higher than in the rest of the county.

