Hamas terrorist group leader Ismail Haniyeh killed in Tehran strike

Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of Hamas, was assassinated in Tehran. Iranian state television announced the news early Wednesday, while Hamas confirmed that Haniyeh was killed in an Israeli airstrike.

"Brother, leader, mujahid Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the movement, died in a Zionist strike on his headquarters in Tehran after he participated in the inauguration of the new [Iranian] President," stated Hamas.

Haniyeh had travelled to Tehran from his home in Doha, Qatar, to attend the swearing-in of reformist President Masoud Pezeshkian. According to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Haniyeh and his security guard were ambushed in their residence.

"The residence of Ismail Haniyeh, head of the political office of Hamas Islamic Resistance, was hit in Tehran, and as a result of this incident, him and one of his bodyguards were martyred," the IRGC reported on its Sepah news website. The cause of the "incident" remains under investigation.

Haniyeh, 62, was elected head of Hamas' political wing in 2017, becoming one of the group's top three officials alongside Yahya Sinwar and Mohammed Deif. His death follows Fuad Shukr, a senior Hezbollah military commander, in Beirut.

This strike was reported to be a response to a deadly rocket attack on the Golan Heights, for which Israel held Hezbollah responsible.