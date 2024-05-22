Hamas-themed kid's birthday cake sparks outrage and investigation

A Sydney bakery is under scrutiny for creating a terrorist-themed cake for a young child’s birthday.

A Sydney bakery has ignited a storm of controversy by producing a Hamas-themed birthday cake for a four-year-old boy, featuring a notorious terrorist figure alongside Palestinian flags.

Oven Bakery by Fufu, which initially posted photos of the cake on social media, has since deleted its accounts amid the uproar. The Australian Federal Police (AFP) are now investigating the matter.

The cake, depicted in the online images, showed the young boy standing beside a large cake adorned with the Palestinian flag and a picture of Abu Ubaida, a Hamas spokesperson, raising his finger.

The boy, dressed in a similar outfit and headscarf, mimicked Ubaida's pose. Cupcakes decorated with the Palestinian flag and the same masked figure were also part of the display.

The backlash prompted the bakery to shut down its Instagram and Facebook pages. Religious leaders and community figures voiced strong opposition, decrying the "indoctrination" of the child.

Robert Gregory, Chief Executive of the Australian Jewish Group, condemned the bakery’s actions and the family’s decision to dress the child in a Hamas headband.

“Dressing a child up as a terrorist is reprehensible and a form of child abuse,” Gregory said. He added, “Islamic extremism and radicalisation of youth is not just a problem for the Jewish community. It’s a threat to all Australians.”

Premier Chris Minns also expressed his horror, stating, “Hamas is an evil terrorist organisation. Kids parties should be innocent and fun, not hateful.”

Alex Ryvchin, co-chief executive of the Executive Council of Australian Jewry, remarked:

“It takes a rare kind of psychosis to teach children that Hamas terrorists are to be admired. If this is happening in some Sydney homes, we should prepare for a generation of violent extremists. The authorities should be aware of this incident.”

Following the public outcry, the Australian Federal Police are investigating the bakery, as supporting Hamas is a criminal offence in Australia.

