Hamilton’s heartfelt messages to the truckers on Parliament Hill

“If a trucker in Ottawa is watching this right now, what’s your message to him or her?”

This past weekend, I attended a protest in Hamilton, Ontario’s City Hall that was held in solidarity with the Freedom Convoy that drove to Ottawa in a stand against vaccine mandates across the country.

I spoke with several of the hundred-plus supporters who turned up despite the freezing weather to hear why they came to protest.

The street was full of energy. Canadian flags were waving and there was even an Indigenous woman beating her drum for freedom. Kids and families were out throwing snowballs at each other, chants of freedom broke out whenever one of the dozens of cars that drove by the busy street honked in support.

My full report with responses from everyone that I spoke with will be coming out later this this week.

One thing everyone had to say was that the Freedom Convoy movement personally touched them and made them proud to be Canadian again.

I asked them, “if a trucker in Ottawa is watching this right now, what’s your message to him or her?”

The responses were heartfelt and the people of Hamilton had a lot to say to these hard-working truckers. For these protesters, it’s not just about vaccine mandates, it’s about the movement they’ve started.

If you want to see more of our Freedom Convoy coverage from all across the country, head to ConvoyReports.com! Help cover my colleagues travel costs — Hamilton’s not an issue for me, since it's my hometown — but our Rebel News team is staying in Ottawa and covering the breaking news from the border in Alberta.

