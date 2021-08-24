Hater SHOUTS ABUSE at Avi Yemini but immediately CRUMBLES in his face
WATCH & SHARE the coward embarrass himself.
Lockdown protests attract all types, but the media tend to focus on a specific few.
Like this guy, who screamed, "you Zionist shill, you Zionist prick Avi," as he marched past me from a distance.
However, when I confronted him for an explanation, it became clear he has no idea what even Zionism is.
Mainstream journalists like to use these guys as a voice pretending like they represent the lockdown protests.
They don't.
They're a tiny minority.
The reality is lockdown protests are incredibly diverse, watch for yourself:
This guy's blind hatred for me is the reason I must have security. He wasn't such a physical threat, but others are.
Our camera captured one man throwing a bottle at me, again, from a distance.
It's people like that who are likely deterred by my securities presence.
So, if you're willing and able to help fund my security, please click here or visit SupportAvi.com.
REBEL STORE AUSTRALIA
Get Rebel News Australia merchandise! All our products are printed in and fulfilled from Queensland.SHOP NOW
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.