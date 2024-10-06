WATCH: Haters FAIL to disrupt vigil remembering October 7 victims

Don't miss a thing! Follow Rebel News reporter Avi Yemini on all social media platforms, as he brings you the other side of the story. FOLLOW AVI E-transfer (Canada):

A solemn vigil was held in Melbourne as hundreds gathered to commemorate the victims of the October 7 terror attacks by Hamas. Members of the Jewish community joined in remembrance, calling for the release of hostages and for the Australian government to support Israel.

I can't believe it’s already been a year 💔🎗️ pic.twitter.com/Hnb5WfRKGV — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) October 6, 2024

The event, marking one year since the horrific tragedy, threatened to be overshadowed by a nearby anti-Israel protest, with some agitators attempting to disrupt the peaceful gathering.

“This is a second Holocaust,” one attendee told me, highlighting the lasting impact of the massacre. Another participant remarked, "We need our hostages back. The pressure is all on Israel, while nothing is on Hamas, the actual terrorists."

Mass deportation needed urgently https://t.co/we965BKbHH — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) October 6, 2024

One man, who told me he had been serving in the IDF for a total of 267 days in Israel since the attacks, gave a startling response to what life is like on the frontlines of the conflict compared to life back in Australia.

"I feel safer in a tank in Gaza than I feel walking in Melbourne right now," he said.

I confronted a 'pro-Palestine' protestor who was seen taking pictures of Jewish attendees. Despite claiming neutrality, the man had a history of anti-Israel activism.

Tensions escalated when another individual, who voiced support for 'Palestinian liberation,' interrupted the vigil, raising his middle fingers and cursing at the crowd. Though he claimed not to support Hamas, his actions suggested otherwise.

The last 12 months constitute one of the most difficult periods for Jewish Australians in our nation’s history.



Together today, we pay our respects to the memories of the 1,200 innocent people murdered on October 7.



We pray for the hostages still held by Hamas and we grieve… pic.twitter.com/f9f0OsAZKQ — Peter Dutton (@PeterDutton_MP) October 6, 2024

Despite the attempts to disrupt the vigil, the event concluded peacefully.