Health Canada admits Pfizer vaccine never tested for efficacy in preventing COVID infection
Conservative MP Colin Carrie used an inquiry of the ministry to compel Health Canada to produce any studies the agency had completed regarding Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, as well as the experimental medicine's ability to stop the spread of the disease. None were done.
Health Canada noted that Pfizer's vaccine was tested for safety, but not efficacy in preventing the spread of COVID-19:
With regard to part (h) of the question, the clinical trials for Pfizer vaccines were not designed to test transmission.
The vaccine effectiveness for prevention of COVID -19 was tested and demonstrated in clinical studies.
It is important to note that the clinical trials for the COVID-19 vaccines were designed to measure vaccine safety as well as efficacy against the prevention of severe illness, rather than transmission, which involves becoming infected and then passing the virus on to another person.
"Were the vaccines tested in regards to transmission, and, if so, what were the results?"
Prime Minister Trudeau delivered his vaccine sales pitch directly to Canadian kids today, encouraging them to tell their parents to get them vaccinated.— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 12, 2022
Help Us: https://t.co/oIPU6az6hO pic.twitter.com/WrdhI5bVmK
The admission is in line with previous statements from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau which stressed vaccine mandates were more about compliance with government policy than health.
Justin Trudeau says that vaccine passports are "all about" rewarding certain freedoms to people who have "done the right thing"— and that those who "still resist" simply won't get to enjoy those same freedoms.— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 19, 2021
Help us fight this twisted tyranny: https://t.co/oIPU6az6hO pic.twitter.com/pRZzTcYiK3
Vaccine mandates were used as tools for "accountability."
Justin Trudeau reveals vaccine passports are a tool used for "motivation" and "accountability," not simply for safety.— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) August 31, 2021
Help us: https://t.co/oIPU6az6hO pic.twitter.com/eNONnmz0D0
- By Rebel News
PETITION: No Vaccine Passports
205,140 signatures
Goal: 225,000 Signatures
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.