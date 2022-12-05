Health Canada admits Pfizer vaccine never tested for efficacy in preventing COVID infection

Tobias Arhelger - stock.adobe.com

Health Canada noted that Pfizer's vaccine was tested for safety, but not efficacy in preventing the spread of COVID-19:

With regard to part (h) of the question, the clinical trials for Pfizer vaccines were not designed to test transmission. The vaccine effectiveness for prevention of COVID -19 was tested and demonstrated in clinical studies. It is important to note that the clinical trials for the COVID-19 vaccines were designed to measure vaccine safety as well as efficacy against the prevention of severe illness, rather than transmission, which involves becoming infected and then passing the virus on to another person.

"Were the vaccines tested in regards to transmission, and, if so, what were the results?"

Prime Minister Trudeau delivered his vaccine sales pitch directly to Canadian kids today, encouraging them to tell their parents to get them vaccinated.



The admission is in line with previous statements from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau which stressed vaccine mandates were more about compliance with government policy than health.

Justin Trudeau says that vaccine passports are "all about" rewarding certain freedoms to people who have "done the right thing"— and that those who "still resist" simply won't get to enjoy those same freedoms.



Vaccine mandates were used as tools for "accountability."