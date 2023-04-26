Health Canada blames climate change on 'capitalism' and 'white supremacy'
A Fraser Institute report released on February 22 found that Canadians aged 18-to-34 perceived socialism (46%) more favourably than other economic models.
Academics and experts interviewed by the Public Health Agency of Canada blame capitalism and white supremacy for climate change.
"It's really about the foundations of our society, the capitalist system, the culture of extraction, and we need to change that," said one expert in the report What We Heard: Perspectives On Climate Change And Public Health In Canada.
"If we don't address capitalism, colonialism, racism, the patriarchy, etcetera, we are going to tread water for a long time until we eventually drown," said another.
According to department analysts, white supremacy, capitalism, colonialism, and racism pose "systemic drivers of negative health outcomes," as reported by Blacklock's Reporter. The department emphasized added focus on decolonization and "justice and equity" to "rebuild our relationships…with our planet."
Leger found that 42% of all Canadians support socialism as their preferred economic system — rising to 50% among Canadians aged 18-24.
Many young Canadians defined socialism as receiving more from the government, funded primarily by increasing taxes on the wealthiest 1%. However, the report defines socialism as the state controlling the means of production necessary to convert various inputs into goods and services.
"A whole segment of the population — not just in Canada but across the developed world — self-describes as socialist, but many of them have never lived in a world with genuine socialism nor the misery it imposed," said Jason Clemens, executive vice president of the Fraser Institute.
The most common perspectives of socialism among the 18-to-34 demographic include "government providing more services like healthcare, education and daycare" (67%) and "the government guaranteeing a certain level of income for all citizens" (59%).
The least common perspective is its traditional definition — "the government taking control of companies and industries to control the economy" (36%).
However, Leger found that only some Canadians want to pay more taxes to cover loftier spending. Over half (52%) of Canadians believe the average family should pay 25% or less of their income to the local, provincial, and federal government.
Nearly three-quarters (74%) of Canadians believe the average family of two or more people is over-taxed by federal, provincial, and local governments.
The average Canadian family paid 45.2% of its income to the federal, provincial, and local governments in 2022. Eighty percent of Canadians support the average family paying 40% or less of their income in total taxes to all levels of government.
Nearly half (44%) of the Canadians surveyed believe they're getting poor or very poor value from the services they receive from governments.
Forty percent said they were "just getting by financially," while 41% worried they had no money to cover unexpected expenses like car repairs.
- By Alexandra Lavoie
