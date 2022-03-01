Health Canada issues warning over rapid antigen tests

Some Rebel News viewers may remember the time I performed an at-home experiment using the Panbio COVID-19 Ag Rapid Antigen Device.

In December 2021, the Ontario government sent rapid antigen tests home with all school-aged children in the province to ensure their health and safety over the Christmas break.

Just over two months later, Health Canada is now issuing a safety alert on these very test kits.

The public advisory statement was issued on February 24, 2022. It states:

Following an increase in reports to poison control centres, Health Canada is advising Canadians about potential risks associated with the misuse or accidental ingestion or spillage of COVID-19 rapid antigen test kit solutions on the skin. Health Canada has determined that the kits are safe and effective when used as intended. However, many test kits include liquid solutions with chemical preservatives, such as sodium azide and Proclin that may be poisonous if swallowed or absorbed through the skin, particularly in children and pets. Small doses of sodium azide can lower blood pressure, and larger doses may cause more serious health effects. Proclin is also found in many kits. It contains chemicals that can cause skin and eye irritation, as well as allergic reactions. Accidental ingestion or skin exposure to very small quantities of liquid solutions would not be expected to cause the serious effects associated with larger doses. However, even small quantities may cause effects in small children and pets… Health Canada is aware of approximately 50 calls made to poison centres in Canada related to accidental exposure, which have resulted in minor health outcomes. Health Canada is advising Canadians on a precautionary basis to help mitigate the risks associated with misuse, accidental ingestion or skin exposure.

Canadians are advised to keep rapid antigen test kits and solutions out of the reach of children and pets and not to swallow the solutions, and avoid eye and skin contact.