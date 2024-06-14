Health Canada’s ‘Pandemic Instrument Team’ gives an update on WHO pandemic negotiations

An email was sent out by the Public Health Agencies Pandemic Instrument team on June 12 with the status of the World Health Organization's 'Pandemic Agreement Negotiations.'

"Canada has been working with other World Health Organization (WHO) Member States to develop a pandemic agreement. The goal of this agreement is to help nations prevent and minimize the devastating health, social and economic consequences of a potential future pandemic," it reads.

On June 1, 2024, at the 77th World Health Assembly, Member States adopted a resolution to extend Pandemic Agreement negotiations up to 1 year and to submit the outcome before or at the 78th World Health Assembly, which will be held in May 2025. Canada is committed to the Pandemic Agreement process and to supporting multilateral cooperation on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response. We will also continue to engage with Canadian partners and stakeholders to ensure that Canadian priorities and values are reflected in the Pandemic Agreement.

A link included directs to a pandemic update page, last updated in February. It describes the pandemic agreement as a way to "strengthen global pandemic prevention, preparedness and response," while confirming that the powers that be haven’t been able to even agree on what to call this new instrument. Options listed include pandemic agreement, pandemic instrument, pandemic treaty, or pandemic accord.

According to the Pandemic Instrument Partner and Stakeholder Engagement Forum, published in August of 2023, the breakdown of participants did not include any regular Canadian citizens.

Participants included broadly defined academics, experts and researchers, provincial/territorial and indigenous departments of health and health authorities, health and allied health services sector, youth, private sector associations, and non-government and non-profit organizations.

Of course, Big Pharma and bio and medical technology data harvesting companies were in attendance.

Long-term commitments are described as open communication and information sharing, transparency and accountability, collaboration for enhanced PPPR (pandemic prevention, preparedness and response), funding and building capacity, and of course, ensuring firm commitments for a unified global response — that means more binding commitments that prioritize public health.

What happened when public health was prioritized throughout 2020 and 2021?

Well, for starters it meant the mass decimation of small businesses and economic shuttering, from supply chain issues to leading the inflationary period most of us are suffering through today. It also saw the largest transfer of wealth which means billionaires get richer at the expense of small business owners, something even the oligarchs at the World Economic Forum acknowledged.

The public health response saw the unprecedented shuttering of schools and the forced isolation of children that locked them out of sports and extracurriculars, causing mental health issues that disproportionately affect children and young adults.

Masking caused its own set of issues from dehumanizing communication skills to hindering language development in the youngest demographics, not to mention depriving everyone of the ability to breathe fresh, unfettered air.

The impacts of prioritizing public health above all else were in direct contravention of a healthy democracy and these stakeholders sound like they don’t have any skin in the game. Everything to gain, but nothing to lose.

Now, while the government claims that the "WHO Has no jurisdiction in Canada," as seen very early in the pandemic with advice such as this from Public Health Ontario is that the World Health Organization was being sourced to back up the knee-jerk and non-evidence-based health diktats being indiscriminately applied to the general population.

While the WHO moves to strengthen its mandate, giving sole direction to declarations of pandemics or public health emergencies of international concern, as Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has put it, that decision will fall squarely on his shoulders — without any oversight or adherence to democratic due process.

Tedros bordered on hate speech last month at the 77th World Health Assembly meeting, where he said that the world needs to strategize against supposed anti-vaxxers, blaming them for “creating havoc” throughout the COVID unfolding.

WHO DG Tedros says they’ll “strategize” against anti-vaxxers because “vaccines affect adults”



“It’s time to be more aggressive in pushing back on anti-vaxxers,” he says, before blaming them for “creating havoc” throughout COVID



Is this hate speech?https://t.co/2kdhm7mJr7 pic.twitter.com/jcRtwBSrZC — Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) June 4, 2024

Is vilifying, scapegoating and maligning an identifiable group of people something that the purported leader of global health should be doing? Why is our country backing an individual and the private organization which he represents that speaks this way? Who voted on, or for, this?