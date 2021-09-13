Healthcare workers, allies gather outside Toronto General Hospital to protest vaccine mandate

The protest is one of many taking place outside of hospitals across the country, organized by the advocacy group Canadian Frontline Nurses.

  • By Dakota Christensen
  • September 13, 2021
A group of frontline healthcare workers and their supporters have gathered outside of Toronto General Hospital to protest mandatory vaccine requirements for hospital staff. 

A number of Ontario politicians have taken to Twitter to decry the protests, claiming that they are unjustly targeting frontline health workers and spreading vaccine misinformation.

Canadian Frontline Nurses released a statement regarding a previous round of hospital protests, saying: 

This was not an attack on the hospitals or any of the employees inside the building. This was to take a stance on the direct violation of our ethics and human rights. To show support to those being affected by the mandates and provide a voice to the healthcare professionals being ignored and often silenced for their concerns. Despite how the media has displayed the events across Canada, it was peaceful, positive, and supportive.

