Healthcare workers, allies gather outside Toronto General Hospital to protest vaccine mandate

A group of frontline healthcare workers and their supporters have gathered outside of Toronto General Hospital to protest mandatory vaccine requirements for hospital staff.

The protest is one of many taking place outside of hospitals across the country, organized by the advocacy group Canadian Frontline Nurses.

Outside Toronto General Hospital where Nurses and their allies have gathered to protest Mandatory Vaccine requirements. Large police and mainstream media presence. https://t.co/bW2pfgj06F@RebelNewsOnline pic.twitter.com/IrXaqANqsP — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) September 13, 2021

A number of Ontario politicians have taken to Twitter to decry the protests, claiming that they are unjustly targeting frontline health workers and spreading vaccine misinformation.

The protests we’re seeing outside of hospitals are selfish, cowardly and reckless. Our health care workers have sacrificed so much to keep us all safe during this pandemic. They don’t deserve this kind of treatment — not now, not ever. Leave our health care workers alone. — Doug Ford (@fordnation) September 12, 2021

We all have a right to protest but abusing that right in order to harass people outside a hospital and spread misinformation about vaccines in the middle of the pandemic is unacceptable and beyond the pale. pic.twitter.com/c5fMmtTg07 — John Tory (@JohnTory) September 12, 2021

Canadian Frontline Nurses released a statement regarding a previous round of hospital protests, saying:

This was not an attack on the hospitals or any of the employees inside the building. This was to take a stance on the direct violation of our ethics and human rights. To show support to those being affected by the mandates and provide a voice to the healthcare professionals being ignored and often silenced for their concerns. Despite how the media has displayed the events across Canada, it was peaceful, positive, and supportive.

