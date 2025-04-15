Heated debate, bold claims, and media evasions at Newcastle townhall

Candidates addressed key issues at a crowded forum but dodged some media questions, leaving voters unsatisfied.

Tamara Ugolini
  |   April 15, 2025   |   News   |   1 Comment

Federal candidates met constituents at the Newcastle Community Hall for a Q&A session with pre-submitted questions.

Philip Lawrence, the Conservative MP who has held the riding since 2019, dodged media questions after the event. As did John Goheen, who’s vying for Liberal candidacy.

Jody Ledgerwood, an independent candidate known for her COVID views, chose independence to avoid party restrictions.

“I am free to actually represent your voice in parliament. When you belong to a party, you are beholden to the whip, who is beholden to the leader, who is beholden to the lobby groups and the foreign NGOs,” she explains. 

“As an independent, I am beholden to the people of my community that actually voted me in; it’s them that I have to take care of, not the lobbyist behind the curtain.”

Christian Heritage Party candidate John Wesselius condemned the Liberal plan to revoke the tax exemption status of prolife and faith-based charities.

“We believe that the church is a valued part of the community that does good work and enhances the quality of life in the community,” he says, “but if we were shackled by what the Liberals want us to do we would gladly give away that charitable status for the freedom that it would offer.”

Tamara Ugolini

Senior Editor

Tamara Ugolini is an informed choice advocate turned journalist whose journey into motherhood sparked her passion for parental rights and the importance of true informed consent. She critically examines the shortcomings of "Big Policy" and its impact on individuals, while challenging mainstream narratives to empower others in their decision-making.

  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-04-15 19:46:03 -0400 Flag
    Liberals are sneaky jerks. Whereas NDP and Conservatives follow their principles, Liberals have none.