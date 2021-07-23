HELP FUND OUR NEW FIELD REPORTING GEAR!

By Rebel News TriCaster Elite 2 A TriCaster is a machine that combines live video, graphics, virtual sets, special effects and more into one feed. It replaces a studio that used to cost a million dollars, and allows you to have a virtual studio that looks great and costs much less. $21,762.00 Raised

Goal: $38,414.35 Donate By Rebel News 3 Desktop Computers Our video editors need new high speed and high power desktop computers that can process files very quickly and deal with higher quality footage. The better the computer, the better product we can put out. $864.00 Raised

Goal: $13,898.96 Donate By Rebel News 3 Editing Laptops News breaks at all hours of the day, and we like to travel too. So, we need to buy some high powered laptops so our editors can produce high quality videos on the weekend and evenings, and in case news breaks in an exotic place and we need to travel quickly. $788.00 Raised

Goal: $10,627.04 Donate

We’ve told you the other side of the story throughout the last year, with our frontline reporting on a range of issues with questions that you would only see asked by Rebel News. We want to continue with our storytelling and need new equipment to do so effectively!

Whether it’s recording stories from the Barbecue Rebellion back last year, or firsthand coverage of the persecution of Christian pastors in Alberta, you know that we will put the gear we’re asking for to good use.

Rebel News has been growing while our competitors have shrunk, with new contributors, more field reporting and more special broadcasts. However, some of our gear hasn’t been updated since the company’s beginnings six years ago!

The virtual studio machine that we use on a daily basis for broadcasting broke down the other week live on air. It’s time that we upgrade our equipment to keep up with all of our reports.

We need new laptops for our field reporting, computers for our office workers and a new TriCaster (a virtual studio machine) to continue our broadcasting for our shows and daily livestreams.

The new laptops will cost around $2,500 each, plus tax and warranty. Desktop computers will be $1,500 plus tax and the new TriCaster will be just over $38,000. While the virtual studio machine is expensive, it saves us from spending tens of thousands on a physical set like Ezra used back in his Sun News days.

You can see the individual items listed on this page. Please help us recoup the costs of purchasing our new equipment.