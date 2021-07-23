HELP FUND OUR NEW FIELD REPORTING GEAR!
We’ve told you the other side of the story throughout the last year, with our frontline reporting on a range of issues with questions that you would only see asked by Rebel News. We want to continue with our storytelling and need new equipment to do so effectively!
Whether it’s recording stories from the Barbecue Rebellion back last year, or firsthand coverage of the persecution of Christian pastors in Alberta, you know that we will put the gear we’re asking for to good use.
Rebel News has been growing while our competitors have shrunk, with new contributors, more field reporting and more special broadcasts. However, some of our gear hasn’t been updated since the company’s beginnings six years ago!
The virtual studio machine that we use on a daily basis for broadcasting broke down the other week live on air. It’s time that we upgrade our equipment to keep up with all of our reports.
We need new laptops for our field reporting, computers for our office workers and a new TriCaster (a virtual studio machine) to continue our broadcasting for our shows and daily livestreams.
The new laptops will cost around $2,500 each, plus tax and warranty. Desktop computers will be $1,500 plus tax and the new TriCaster will be just over $38,000. While the virtual studio machine is expensive, it saves us from spending tens of thousands on a physical set like Ezra used back in his Sun News days.
You can see the individual items listed on this page. Please help us recoup the costs of purchasing our new equipment.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.