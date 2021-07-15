Help Fund New Studio Equipment
Our studio equipment is six years old, and the other day it started to fail while we were live on the air! So, it's time to upgrade our equipment.
Rebel News is growing and we're stronger now than we've ever been. We have new contributors and a lot more content.
But some of our equipment hasn't been updated since we got started! And now, it's finally starting to catch up with us.
If you were watching our daily livestream the other day, you may have noticed that our feed went down three different times while we were live on air.
Our TriCaster, the virtual studio technology that allows us to broadcast, simply started to fail. Six years old can be a lifetime for some of these sorts of tech equipment.
So, it's time to upgrade our equipment.
We need new computers and laptops for our editors and a new (and improved) TriCaster.
While a virtual studio is expensive, it's much less money than a real studio like Ezra had back at Sun News (that cost over a million dollars!) The new TriCaster is just over $38,000.
So, the new computers and the new TriCaster will cost us over $50,000. If you can, please help us recoup these costs on this page.
Apple Pay / Google Pay / Multi-currency
E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required
Cheques made out to Rebel News:
Rebel News Network Ltd.
PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO
Toronto, ON M6E 5B2
