Help STOP B.C. publication bans from unreasonably silencing our reports!

We are taking on a huge legal fight against the unreasonable British Columbia court-ordered publication bans that have resulted in a B.C. father sitting behind bars, and our inability to effectively inform you about why his being there is one of the most controversial punishments we’ve seen in Canadian history.

I am legally bound to refer to the father as C.D. He is stuck in a Vancouver jail after allegedly breaching some of the silencing orders, a.k.a. publication bans, that prevent him from freely warning other parents about the circumstances surrounding his child, a biological female who now identifies as a transgender boy. C.D. is attempting to speak out about rapid onset gender dysphoria and the radical systems that came together to provide his child with cross-sex hormone treatments that can cause permanent physical damage, such as sterility, without his consent.

These bans haven’t just succeeded in officially silencing the father as he’s been cut off from society. They’ve also restricted myself and any other Canadian journalist who is brave enough to report on the potential harms associated with children suffering from rapid onset gender dysphoria being able to access such life-altering treatments.

Just like C.D., I could end up behind bars if I’m found guilty of breaching one of the many conditions of multiple gag orders involved in this case. The amazing lawyer who we hired for the case, Kyle Bienvenu, says some of these orders have even been filed in secret, and are hidden from the public. Yet I’m expected to follow them anyways?

The intention of a publication ban is to prevent the publishing of “any information that could identify a victim or witness," not to facilitate the work of medical professionals who involve our children in controversial practices, nor to silence concerned parents who speak out about this issue.

I believe the B.C. courts are trying to set a new precedent for publication bans, one that activists whose views align with political correctness can use to their advantage to avoid important discussions on vulnerable children seeking medical transitioning and surgeries.

I need your help to fight this the right way, on behalf of all Canadian media. Please donate what you can at LetUsReport.com, as this legal fight is already not a cheap one.

C.D. is also awaiting trial in criminal court for allegedly breaching another silencing order. This time, it’s a protection order that made it illegal for him to refer to his own child as a “she,” or by the child’s birth name. I will be there to report on this next month, and I hope with your help at LetUsReport.com, I’ll be able to bring you the full story.