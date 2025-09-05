Here's the truth about Carney's new 'Major Projects' boss

Mark Carney has just appointed Dawn Farrell to run Canada’s brand-new “Major Projects Office” under Bill C-5. On paper, this office will fast-track so-called “nation-building projects.” In reality, it’s the blueprint for Green Slush Fund 2.0—and Farrell is the perfect insider to run it.

Coal Phase-Out: Collusion & Blackouts

Farrell made her name at TransAlta, where she didn’t just accept Rachel Notley’s coal phase-out plan—she helped drive it.

Together with Notley’s NDP in Alberta and Trudeau’s Liberals in Ottawa, Farrell pushed to shut down coal years ahead of schedule. It was celebrated as “climate leadership.” What it really was? Billions in subsidies, corporate payouts, and skyrocketing power bills.

And what did Albertans get in return?

This morning at 6:49am @theAESO issued a grid alert. This alert remains in place and Albertans are asked to conserve energy where possible. Here are some tips to conserve power at home at https://t.co/k3GdHykElB



This is the second grid alert issued in recent days, and while… pic.twitter.com/AthYjLI7Pd — Danielle Smith (@ABDanielleSmith) April 5, 2024

A weaker grid. By 2024, families were sitting in the dark during rolling brownouts because the province had no reliable baseload power.

Brookfield Deal: The Carney Connection

Then came her infamous Brookfield deal. Farrell orchestrated a $750 million “strategic investment” from Brookfield Renewable Partners—Mark Carney’s old shop. Brookfield got preferential securities tied to TransAlta’s hydro assets. Farrell used the cash for coal-to-gas conversions and up to $250 million in share buybacks.

Critics called it rushed and self-serving. Activist investors said it locked out better options for shareholders. But Farrell defended it as “good for shareholders.” Translation: insiders like Brookfield win, and ordinary Albertans pay.

Trans Mountain: $34 Billion Disaster

After that, Farrell was parachuted into Trans Mountain. Remember, this was supposed to be a $7.4 billion private-sector project. But Ottawa refused to enforce the law against activists, so taxpayers had to buy it for $4.5 billion. Under Farrell’s watch, the budget exploded to over $34 billion—eight times the original estimate.

That’s billions in taxpayer losses, years of delay, and billions more in lost oil revenue for Alberta and Canada. A project that should have been nation-building became one of the worst government-run disasters in our history.

Secrecy & Scandal

And then came the secrecy. Federal Court ruled against Farrell after she refused to release documents under the Access to Information Act related to TMX. The Information Commissioner declared she was “in violation of her legal duty.” Think about that: the CEO of a taxpayer-owned corporation, ignoring lawful orders, hiding records Canadians had a right to see.

Did she face consequences? Of course not. And Farrell failed upwards into yet another promotion.

Bill C-5: Slush Fund 2.0

Now Carney has handed her the keys to Bill C-5’s Major Projects Office. This office will pick which projects are “in the national interest” and ram them through with minimal oversight. We’ve seen this before: Sustainable Development Technology Canada, the original green slush fund, where taxpayer dollars were funneled to insiders, friends, and failing green companies.

EVERYONE IS LYING: Former Minister Bains lied, PCO is lying, and the head of the Green Slush Fund is also misleading the committee when she said the Ethics Commissioner said she acted in "good faith."



His report does not say that.



What a snake pit. pic.twitter.com/6ttyKgyTWY — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) September 16, 2024

Bill C-5 is the sequel. Bigger budget. Bigger scope. Less accountability. And with Farrell in charge, we know exactly how it ends: hidden documents, sweetheart contracts, pet projects, and green megaprojects that blow past budgets while taxpayers foot the bill.

The Insider Club

And look who’s lining up to cheer her on. Former Alberta PC finance minister Jim Dinning.

This is an exceptionally fine appointment. https://t.co/9bfwUeD0jf Dawn Farrell is a dedicated Albertan and Canadian. And a real leader who makes things happen. Talks little and gets stuff done. — Jim Dinning (@jfdinning) August 29, 2025

Former Alberta NDP Energy Minister and abject failure Marg McQuiag Boyd.

This is a fantastic appointment. Dawn Farrell is super smart and very collaborative. I worked with her on wind energy technology and was very impressed with her ability to fast track projects. She’s an inspired choice! A good start for Major Projects! https://t.co/IehEnBH60k — Margaret McCuaig-Johnston (@M_Johnston1) August 29, 2025

Liberal cabinet minister Anita Anand.

Dawn Farrell is an excellent choice to lead the new Major Projects Office (MPO). I know Dawn to be intelligent, determined and clear-sighted. Looking forward to seeing her take on this important role for our country. https://t.co/CL77PLYbMB — Anita Anand (@AnitaAnandMP) August 29, 2025

Supposedly opposite sides of the political spectrum, suddenly united in applause. When both sides of the political aisle are singing the same tune, you know what that means: Farrell isn’t a “good pick,” she’s an insider.

This isn’t about competence. It’s about membership in the Ottawa corporate-political club. The fact that she’s celebrated by Conservatives-turned-lobbyists and Liberal ministers alike proves she’s the establishment’s choice, not the people’s.

Look at the record:

Coal phase-out : billions wasted, higher bills, blackouts.

Brookfield deal : $750M sweetheart terms for Carney’s old firm, $250M in buybacks.

Trans Mountain : $7.4B → $34B, years late, economy damaged.

Secrecy scandal : ignored the law, sued for hiding taxpayer records.

Insider endorsements: applauded by everyone who profits from the game.

Call me a skeptic. I don't want her to fail. But as they say, history may not repeat itself; it does, however, rhyme.

Carney calls this “nation-building.” But Canadians know better. It’s empire-building for Liberal insiders. Bill C-5 will be nothing more than Green Slush Fund 2.0: bloated budgets, hidden documents, and political friends getting rich while Canadians are left with higher bills, weaker energy, and fewer jobs.

Dawn Farrell isn’t a bold choice. She’s the ultimate insider. And that’s exactly why she got the job.