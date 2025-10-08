Here's what I saw at the ostrich farm

It’s hard to believe that an ostrich farm in Edgewood, British Columbia, is a trending news story around the world. But after visiting the farm, I think I know why.

The simplest explanation is: people love animals. And the idea that 400 healthy birds are going to be killed by the government seems arbitrary, cruel, unscientific and authoritarian. But it’s more than that.

It’s about property rights — the right to own animals and the right to keep government agents off your farm. It’s also about out-of-control public health police, who tasted power during the Covid hysteria and are using the same playbook here.

And there’s something else, too: as Robert F. Kennedy Jr. wrote in his letter to the Canadian government, these birds were sick with avian flu, and then recovered, and now the whole group has herd immunity. They’re healthy. That, he says, is very important and needs to be studied.

He even offered the full support of the U.S. government to examine these remarkable birds. Instead: the Canadian government has doubled down — bringing in approximately 50 RCMP agents from around B.C. for what looks like a showdown, reminiscent of Trudeau’s crackdown on the trucker convoy. It really has that same feel to it.

I spoke with an RCMP officer on location, and he kept telling me the RCMP aren’t running the show — the federal bird bureaucrats are. That’s terrifying.

I’ve since returned to our Rebel News headquarters, but my colleague Drea Humphrey continues to report from the farm, and she has been joined by Rebel reporter Sydney Fizzard, with our chief reporter Sheila Gunn Reid on the way.

We’ve published almost 100 stories on this issue — including important fact-checks on the misinformation spread by the CBC state broadcaster. I think this is an important story that our readers want us to continue to follow. And we will!

But I need your help. As you know, the farm is in the middle of the countryside — there's no hotel or restaurant nearby. There's cell phone reception, but it's not great. So we've had to bring in our own equipment — including a camper for Drea to stay in and Starlink Internet so we can upload our videos more quickly.

