Here's what separates Rebel News from the Media Party

On last night's episode of the Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed the importance of Rebel News' unrestrained coverage of international globalist gatherings of the wealthy and powerful.

This reporting stands in stark contrast to the mainstream media's lockstep coverage (or lack thereof) of elitist conferences such as the World Economic Forum and the C40 World Mayors Summit.

Here is just a portion of Ezra's memo explaining the significance of covering the C40 World Mayors Summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina:

Why is it important that we’re there? Why is it important that any media go at all; and why must that media be independent citizen journalists who take no government funds? Because this CP40 conference is the essential globalist strategy: create laws and policies outside of local, sovereign, legal, and accountable city councils. City councils are bad enough — they’re usually left-wing, often corrupt, and generally awful. But by taking the mayors out of them, and jetting off to a faraway meeting, the globalists achieve a few things:

Like Davos, like UN conferences, CP40 is outside the democratic structures that are designed to act as checks and balances on politicians. At least at city councils, you have debates; you have transcripts of debates; you have committee hearings where the public can give input; you have public agendas, with notice given to the people; you have a press corps, with some sort of institutionalized access to politicians and documents and plans and agendas. You have lobbyist registries. People can see things. None of that happens at these globalist hideaways. So instead of (what little) transparency and checks and balances city councils have, you have private, oligarch-designed conclaves. Secret. Privately curated. Billionaires (look at the list of sponsors! Soros’s Open Societies is one of them!) There is no lobbyist registry; it is all lobbyists; it is all dark money; it is all billionaire agendas. There is no open debate or discussion, no way for citizens to be involved. It’s a private club that you’re not invited to. What kind of mayor would agree to that — and would go there to do the city’s business in secret, in a foreign land, taking direction from foreign billionaires and lobbyists?

