Here's all the questions Rebel News asked Justin Trudeau

Rebel News was finally able to put questions to Justin Trudeau at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland, where Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant and Chief Australian Correspondent Avi Yemini caught up with the former prime minister as he strolled the streets of Davos arm-in-arm with Katy Perry.

The pair pressed Trudeau with more than 10 questions during the short walk-and-talk encounter. While initially declining to comment and then spending a large share of the time lecturing the Rebel News boss about disinformation and misinformation, Trudeau did offer answers to at least a few of the questions posed.

The full list of questions asked by both Ezra Levant and Avi Yemini, along with Trudeau's responses, can be found below.

REBEL NEWS: Mr. Trudeau, what are you doing here at Davos?

TRUDEAU: No comment

RN: How come you never comment? This is "The Spirit of Dialogue," it's the name of the conference. How come you won't dialogue, prime minister?

T: Have a good day.

RN: Who paid for you to come here; was it taxpayers?

T: (No answer)

RN: What do you make of the Federal Court of Appeal upholding that your Marshall law was illegal?

T: It's good to see you, Ezra. It's been a long time, how ya been? How ya been keeping?

RN: Do you feel like you owe Canadians an apology for, do you feel like you owe the world an apology, for your behaviour during COVID?

T: Have a good day, sir.

RN: Are you going to any meetings here?

T: Davos is about meetings; Davos is about connecting with people and talking about how we can continue to people's success at the centre of everything we do.

RN: Are you going to meet up with Mark Carney when he arrives?

T: I have, uh, always happy to uh, speak with any leaders including my friend, Mark.

RN: And how do you think he's doing?

T: I think he's doing great.

RN: Are you worried about the rift with the United States?

T: I think everyone is worried about an increasing polarization around the world.

RN: Do you feel that his visit to China was successful?

T: I think there's a lot of work to do around the world, but it's good that we continue to engage with friends, allies and potential challenges around the world.

RN: How do you feel about the looming referendum for separatism in Alberta? Have you followed the separatist movement in Alberta?

T: I'm very familiar with all the various challenges in Canada and will continue to trust Canadians' thoughtfulness and unity.

RN: Would you be part of a "No" campaign on that, would you weigh in on that campaign?

T: (No answer).

Watch the full interaction between Rebel News and Justin Trudeau on this page.